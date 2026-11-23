Paradise Women and Weymouth Wales Men are the first teams to secure places in their respective finals of the 2026 Prime Minister’s Cup, following impressive semi-final victories at Friendship last night.

Paradise Women delivered a commanding performance against Empire Women, cruising to a comprehensive 6-0 triumph to book their place in the championship match.

Leading the charge was Rianna Cyrus, who netted four times to spearhead Paradise’s emphatic victory.

Cyrus opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 16th minute before striking again in the 36th, 51st and 65th minutes.

Soraya Toppin-Herbert provided further firepower, finding the back of the net twice in the 56th and 83rd minutes to complete the six-goal rout.

In the men’s competition, defending champions Weymouth Wales edged past Brittons Hill 1-0 in a tightly contested encounter to move one step closer to retaining their crown.

With the match seemingly heading towards a stalemate, Kemar Headley delivered the decisive blow, scoring in the 86th minute to secure Wales’ passage into the final and leave Brittons Hill’s title hopes in tatters.

Paradise Women will discover their final opponents tonight when Technique and RF Prime clash in the second semi-final at Friendship, with kick-off scheduled for 7 pm.

The men’s second semi-final follows at 9 pm, featuring Gall Hill against Ellerton, with the winners earning the right to challenge Weymouth Wales for the title.

The third-place play-off matches are scheduled for Friday at Friendship, while all roads lead to Kensington Oval on Monday, November 30, Independence Day, for the highly anticipated Prime Minister’s Cup finals.