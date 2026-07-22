A local parent advocate is questioning the Caribbean Examination Council’s decision to discontinue School-Based Assessments (SBAs) for non-practical subjects.

CXC last week announced plans to replace SBAs with an invigilated paper to address concerns over the use of artificial intelligence in student assessment.

Spokesperson for the Group of Concerned Parents, Paula Anne Moore, is inquiring as to how the changes, set for next year, will affect students.

She is also raising concerns over how SBAs were handled prior to this decision. She believes any discussion on the integrity of examinations should include issues that have not been publicly addressed.