Parents to receive cost breakdown of education; Ministry stresses it’s not a bill
The Ministry of Educational Transformation is preparing to issue letters to parents outlining the cost of their child’s education, but officials stress it is not a bill for them to pay.
Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary Sophia Carter says Government remains fully committed to providing education at no cost to families.
She explains that while the letters will show the full value of the services students receive, they will carry a zero balance.