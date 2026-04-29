Parents urged to ease exam pressure ahead of 11+

Parents are being told to frame things correctly as their young charges head into this year’s Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance Examination.

The advice from Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Dr. Gillian Birchwood.

This year, approximately two thousand seven hundred and sixty-seven (2,767) candidates will write the examination on May 5 at 21 secondary schools.

Dr. Birchwood says parents ought to be aware of the stress they could be unwittingly putting their children under.