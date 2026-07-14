Parkinson Memorial School donates 65 hampers to mark anniversary

The Parkinson Memorial School today distributed 65 hampers to students and their families, as well as members of the surrounding community, as part of its 65th anniversary celebrations.

Students and staff worked together over the past four months to collect food items and toiletries to give back to those who have supported the school over the years.

During a brief presentation ceremony at the school in The Pine, St. Michael, teacher and coordinator of the 65th Anniversary Food Drive, Sherell Gill, said the initiative was aimed at helping those most in need.

Principal of the Parkinson Memorial School, Captain Adrian Ward, said he hopes the hampers will make a meaningful difference to the families receiving them.