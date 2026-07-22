Parliament approves Protection of Wages Bill

Government says the new Protection of Wages Bill will ensure workers are paid fairly, on time and with greater transparency, while strengthening protections against unfair deductions.

Minister of Labour Colin Jordan received support from Members of Parliament and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during the parliamentary debate.

Christ Church South MP Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight said the legislation is about protecting the dignity of workers and ensuring employers treat employees fairly.

Meanwhile, St. Philip West MP Kay McConney acknowledged that Government itself must improve the way it pays public servants.

She insisted the public service must lead by example.

The legislation has since been approved by Parliament.