Barbados’ most decorated jockey, Patrick Husbands, is set to give back to the sport that made him an international star by establishing a riding school here.

The Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame inductee, who amassed more than 3,700 career victories, won multiple Woodbine riding titles, captured several Sovereign Awards as Canada’s Outstanding Jockey, and claimed the prestigious Barbados Gold Cup on numerous occasions, says the initiative is aimed at developing the next generation of world-class riders.

As plans gather momentum, Husbands has already held talks with Minister of Sports and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith and members of his team to discuss the project.

The champion jockey says the venture has attracted strong international interest, with several leading figures in horse racing offering their support.

Among them is legendary jockey Frankie Dettori, who has expressed a willingness to assist in bringing the academy to life.

Husbands says he will soon begin scouting locations across rural Barbados for a suitable site, where aspiring jockeys will receive the technical training, discipline and professional mindset needed to compete successfully on the international stage.

Minister Griffith fully supports the initiative and will be throwing his Ministry’s backing behind it to guarantee it comes online.

The Minister notes there are hundreds of jobs on offer in the international horse racing industry which Barbadians can fill.