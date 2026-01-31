Paul urges voters to act at ‘critical juncture’ for Barbados

Barbadians have a great responsibility ahead of them.

That was the cry of DLP candidate for St. Michael West Central, James Paul, at a political meeting at 1st Avenue Weekes Land, Goodland, St. Michael, last night.

He told a gathering of party faithful that the opportunity comes at a critical juncture for Barbados, with the general election officially set for February 11.

He said Barbadians have a responsibility to vote the borrowing BLP government out of office next month.