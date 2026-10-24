Pelican Rugby Academy’s impressive showing at the Caricoast 7s Youth Rugby Competition in Trinidad and Tobago came as no surprise to head coach Michael Scipio, who had full confidence in his players.

The academy claimed three division titles, finishing ahead of ten host clubs, with its Under-16 boys, Under-16 girls and Under-18 boys all topping their respective divisions.

The teams received a visit from rugby enthusiast and British High Commissioner to Barbados, Simon Mustard, at the clubhouse at Garrison Savannah, where he presented a donation of rugby gear and equipment.

The contribution forms part of a global initiative led by UK-based organisation SOS Kit Aid, established in 2021 through the efforts of several rugby clubs and foundations.

The initiative seeks to support the sport by providing equipment to teams and communities around the world.