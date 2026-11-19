Half-centuries from Hakeem Perryman and Seth Agard powered St. George to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over St. Michael when the Block T20 Cricket Tournament continued last night at Greens.

Sent in to bat, St. Michael posted a competitive 184 for seven from their 20 overs, led by 93 from Edwin Currency-Barnett.

His innings included eight fours and six sixes, while Cody Holder took two for 26.

In reply, St. George raced to 188 for three in 17.1 overs.

Perryman scored an unbeaten 71 off 39 balls, including six fours and four sixes, while Agard contributed 54.

Captain Joshua Morris took two for 26 in a losing effort.

CBC’s Damien Best reports.