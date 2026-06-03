The power of giving the gift of life is at the heart of the blood donation initiative jointly undertaken by PickUp Barbados and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Territory Leader Ron Parker told the Business Report that a few years ago, they began an internal blood drive programme, which has since evolved into a regular quarterly event.

He said that by collaborating with Pick Up Barbados, the initiative will grow stronger, allowing both organisations to make a more significant impact in supporting the health and well-being of the community.

The Territory Leader said that through this partnership, they not only encourage their employees to donate blood but also promote awareness about the critical need for blood donations.

He added that together, PickUp Barbados and PwC are demonstrating that corporate social responsibility goes beyond business. It is about making a meaningful difference by offering the invaluable gift of life.