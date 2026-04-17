Nutrition and farm management will take centre stage at a major meeting for pig farmers this weekend.

Experts from Pinnacle Feeds are expected to guide farmers on improving animal health and productivity.

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society, James Paul, noted during a press conference that poor feed storage and farm management can lead to serious issues.

He also reiterated concerns about imported pork and its impact on local farmers, warning that while imports may seem cheaper, they could undermine local production.