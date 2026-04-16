Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society, James Paul, is urging pig farmers across Barbados to tighten security on their farms, warning that simple oversights could lead to devastating losses.

He says this is among the issues to be addressed this weekend at a major meeting bringing pork producers together to discuss farm safety, animal health, and disease prevention.

The warning comes amid concerns that poor practices could result in slow animal growth, or worse, death. Mr Paul says the goal is to protect the future of the industry by enforcing better standards.

The meeting takes place on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Barbados Pig Farmers Association.