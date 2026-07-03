Pine East-West Boulevard renamed in honour of Philip Tudor

The Pine East-West Boulevard has been renamed.

It is now the Philip Tudor Boulevard.

Speaking at the renaming ceremony, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said the late Philip Tudor exemplified the very best of Barbados’ public service as she reflected on his decades of dedication, professionalism and humanity.

Prime Minister Mottley described Philip Tudor as a public servant who treated everyone with dignity, regardless of politics, and whose work touched communities across Barbados.

She said he was a community person and understood how to engage with those around him.