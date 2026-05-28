Pine Hill Dairy celebrates 60 years with farmers forum

Enthusiasm and optimism.

That is how Pine Hill Dairy marked the 60th anniversary celebrations at the Radisson Aquatica Resort Barbados, where key industry stakeholders gathered today for a special farmers’ forum.

General Manager of the SLU Beverages Group of Companies, parent company of Pine Hill Dairy, Shafia London, highlighted the significance of the milestone while addressing attendees.

She reflected on the dairy’s rich history and enduring contribution to the local agricultural sector, while expressing strong confidence in the future of the company.

Ms. London assured stakeholders that Pine Hill Dairy remains fully committed to continuing its operations and contributions to Barbados for the next 60 years.

Trevor Thorpe reports.