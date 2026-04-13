Pinelands Creative Workshop to preserve heritage with ‘living laboratory’

Rather than treating heritage as a static history lesson, Pinelands Creative Workshop is advocating for a living laboratory model.

Executive Officer of Pinelands Creative Workshop, Sophia Greaves-Broome, says the initiative seeks to recover and promote indigenous cultures, repositioning Afro-Caribbean folk traditions as essential components of a vibrant, emerging creative economy.

She says it is a key element of the Cultural Heritage Identification and Preservation (CHIP) programme, supported by the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Ms Greaves-Broome was addressing the opening of a two-day intangible cultural heritage session for educators.

The initiative targets both school-based teachers and community practitioners or youth workers, specifically those in history and the performing arts.