Pinelands hails successful 48th anniversary celebrations

The Pinelands Sports Club has hailed its recent 48th anniversary celebrations a resounding success, with a week of community activities bringing together members, supporters and residents.

The celebrations culminated with a community lime at the club’s home base on Princess Royal Avenue, St Michael.

It featured skating, bouncy castles for the children and karaoke, among other activities.

It also provided an opportunity for members, past and present, along with the wider community, to reconnect, share memories and reflect on the club’s nearly five decades of contribution to sport and community development in Barbados.

The club also enjoyed strong support during the anniversary celebrations from the area’s parliamentary representative and Deputy Prime Minister, Santia Bradshaw.

Club Vice-President Carl ‘Fingers’ Thorpe says the success of the celebrations is just the beginning of more activities to come.