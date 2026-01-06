Plans are underway for a protest outside the United States Embassy at Wildey, St. Michael.

The Friends of Venezuela Solidarity Committee is calling on Barbadians to support the demonstration, scheduled for Saturday, January 10th, starting at 11 a.m.

General Secretary David Denny said the protest aims to show solidarity with Venezuela following the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his transfer to the United States to face trial.

He made the remarks during a media conference.

Reverend Wayne “Onkphra” Wells, Chairman of the Pan African Coalition of Organisations, added that protestors will also emphasise the importance of keeping the region a zone of peace.