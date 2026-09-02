The benefits are there to be had, as Government moves to join forces in pairing road tennis and pickleball.

That’s according to Sports Minister Charles Griffith, following over two hours of talks and a presentation by a delegation from the Ultimate Pickleball League at the Minister’s Office at Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall.

Pickleball is a fast-growing paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, played with a smooth paddle and a perforated plastic ball over a low net.

Minister Griffith says the partnership has sports tourism benefits.

Chief Executive Officer of the U.P.L., Charles Farr, agrees uniting both sports will be mutually beneficial.

Farr also painted a picture of how pickleball can be expanded on the island.