The Caribbean must move beyond historical and cultural connections and recognise the opportunities that exist through greater cooperation with African countries.

This from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who was speaking during a discussion and question-and-answer session following a lecture delivered by St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ former Prime Minister and current Opposition Leader, Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

The lecture was held under the topic, “Leadership, Governance and the Caribbean Experience”.

She pointed to the region’s recruitment of African health professionals, including doctors from Ethiopia and nurses from Ghana.

The Prime Minister said the relationship must also be built around trade, transportation and the movement of people.

She added that improved air and shipping connections would be necessary for both regions to fully benefit from the partnership.