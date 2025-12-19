PM Cheers Contributors to Barbados’ 2025 Success

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley took a moment last evening to celebrate those who have contributed to the island’s success this year.

She thanked them at a cocktail reception at Ilaro Court for their continued support, describing them as the bedrock of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP).

Prime Minister Mottley reminded those in attendance that they will all be turning up for work in 2026.

She added that she will be calling on them to continue the work of the BLP next year.