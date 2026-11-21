PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 21, CMC – Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley are among 10 regional leaders who have confirmed their participation in the third CAF International Forum, scheduled to take place in Panama in January next year.

The forum, organised by CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, in partnership with the Panamanian government, will be held on January 27 and 28, 2027, at the Panama Convention Centre under the theme, “Latin America and the Caribbean: A Region of Solutions for Global Challenges”.

The other confirmed participants are Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino, Bolivia’s President Rodrigo Paz, Uruguay’s President Yamandú Orsi, Costa Rica’s President Laura Fernández, Paraguay’s President Pedro Alliana, Honduras’ President Nasry Asfura, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa and Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader.

The announcement was made by CAF Executive President Sergio Díaz-Granados and Panama’s Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Martínez-Acha, who said the forum would provide a platform for dialogue, cooperation and the development of new opportunities for the region.

“Latin America and the Caribbean needs spaces where their leaders can debate major global changes, build consensus, and turn ideas into concrete decisions beyond ideological differences,” Díaz-Granados said.

He described the forum as a platform for regional cooperation and dialogue serving the interests of people across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The agenda will feature 21 plenary sessions, 60 parallel sessions and 50 closed-door sessions, with more than 350 panellists from the public and private sectors, academia, international organisations and civil society.

Organisers also expect business delegations from five continents, representing more than 5,000 business leaders.

Discussions will cover geopolitics and global governance; investment and business development; regional integration and infrastructure; technology and innovation; climate and biodiversity; energy transition and strategic minerals; and social development.

The forum will be preceded by the “Voices for Our Region” Ideas Festival on January 26, while a Business Roundtable is scheduled for January 28 and 29.

Panama named permanent host

Meanwhile, CAF and the Panamanian government have signed an agreement establishing Panama City as the permanent host of the international forum.

Under the agreement, Panama will facilitate venues, infrastructure, logistics and protocol support for future editions and work with CAF to promote the event as a platform for regional dialogue and cooperation.

Díaz-Granados said the decision recognised Panama’s commitment to regional integration, as well as its strategic location and connectivity.

CAF and the Panamanian government also announced that all funds raised through corporate and partner sponsorships for the forum would be allocated to earthquake recovery efforts in Panama, Venezuela and Colombia.

The 2026 edition attracted more than 6,500 participants from 70 countries, including eight heads of state and four Nobel laureates.