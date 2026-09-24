PM Mottley calls for more economic integration between Africa and the Caribbean

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is calling for more economic integration between Africa and the Caribbean, stating that countries must take greater ownership of the systems and infrastructure needed to drive their own development.

Ms Mottley was speaking during a fireside chat on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, alongside Afreximbank President and Chairman of the Board, Dr. George Elombi.

She says the time has come for Africa and the Caribbean to move beyond waiting for external approval, and countries must also ensure they are not merely tenants in their own economies, but must seek to forge trade routes between the African continent and the Caribbean region.

The discussion also placed significant emphasis on the African diaspora, with both Ms Mottley and Dr Elombi describing the diaspora as an important economic partner, with the potential to function as what was described as Africa’s “sixth sub-region”.

Mottley says, though, that the broader objective must be to redefine how the continent and its diaspora understand themselves economically.