PM Mottley calls for more proactive UN approach to global conflicts

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is calling for a more proactive United Nations approach to resolving global conflicts, including the deployment of mediation teams and rapid-response observer forces.

She says the international community must invest in preventing conflicts rather than waiting to pay for reconstruction.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Mottley pointed to conflicts in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan and Ukraine, warning that the human cost continues to mount.

The Prime Minister revealed that the country will host an AI conference before year-end, as they seek to ensure that the issues surrounding that technology are addressed.