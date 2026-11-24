Barbados must strengthen its economic sovereignty if it is to safeguard its future and maintain the freedom to make its own decisions.

That is the message from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who delivered the Central Bank of Barbados’ 51st Sir Winston Scott Memorial Lecture yesterday.

She used the occasion to reflect on the country’s economic journey, the challenges facing small states and the need to build greater resilience at home while strengthening its voice abroad.

Deanzer Roberts reports.