PM Mottley calls for urgent global financial reform

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is calling for urgent reform of the global financial system, warning that vulnerable countries like Barbados are being squeezed by rising debt, global conflict and economic shocks.

Ms Mottley was speaking at a borrowers’ platform hosted during the IMF World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., attended by ministers of finance and central bank governors.

She argued that countries should be able to access longer-term financing, suggesting loans of 40 to 50 years for critical sectors such as education, water and health.

Using the COVID-19 pandemic as an example, Ms Mottley noted that Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director and Chair of the International Monetary Fund, had moved quickly to make liquidity available to countries during that period.