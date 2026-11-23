Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has expressed disappointment over the failure of world leaders to reach an agreement on the way forward in addressing climate change.

She was speaking during a press briefing at Ilaro Court, alongside United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, where she reacted to developments emerging from the COP31 climate conference in Turkey.

The Prime Minister described the outcome of the discussions as “unfortunate” and expressed concern over the inability of governments to find common ground on one of the world’s most pressing issues.

However, she stressed that, despite the setback, now is not the time for countries to abandon their efforts in the fight against climate change.

Instead, she maintained that the international community must remain committed to finding solutions to the global climate crisis.

Prime Minister Mottley also pointed to the existing Paris Agreement and the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion on climate change as important frameworks that may continue to guide international action.

She explained that these mechanisms provide a legal and international foundation for holding countries accountable and advancing climate action, particularly if governments are unable to reach a suitable agreement through future negotiations.