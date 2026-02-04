PM Mottley dismisses doubts over funding for proposed policy measures

With financial analysts questioning whether the Barbados Labour Party has the financial capacity to fund several of its proposed policy measures, Prime Minister and BLP leader Mia Amor Mottley has rejected the assessments and defended government’s financial position.

Prime Minister Mottley says the administration’s plans are fully costed, responsibly structured, and firmly anchored in fiscal discipline, stressing that economic recovery and stability remain central to the party’s decision-making.

She emphasised that transparency is at the core of every financial decision, pointing to clear reporting and accountability mechanisms as key features of the government’s financial management.

Prime Minister Mottley made the comments while addressing a Barbados Labour Party meeting in Eden Lodge.