PM Mottley explains decision to contest another election

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says there were key reasons that prompted her to change her mind about contesting another general election.

She explained that, given the constantly changing and turbulent global geo-political environment and its impact on critical issues affecting ordinary Barbadians, leaving at this time would almost be an act of treason.

Addressing a crowd at Six Roads, St. Philip, during the Barbados Labour Party’s national meeting, Ms. Mottley elaborated on these reasons.

The Prime Minister added that a second factor influencing her decision concerned crime and public safety in Barbados.