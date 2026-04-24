Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, in celebrating the career of Patrick Husbands, notes that from the Garrison Savannah to Woodbine, and on many tracks beyond, the top reinsman carried with him the confidence, discipline, courage and unmistakable spirit of Barbados.

In a sport where instinct and judgement must become one, Ms. Mottley says Patrick gave the world a masterclass in talent, temperament and trust, and this places him firmly among the great sporting icons of Barbados and the Caribbean.

The Prime Minister adds that Husbands went out into the world, conquered, but never lost the essence of who he was, therefore he is a global citizen with Barbadian roots.

Also in her salute to Husbands on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, Ms. Mottley extended heartfelt congratulations on an extraordinary career, and expressed the hope that his next chapter will bring peace, good health, fulfilment, and the knowledge that his country is proud of him.