Prime Minister Mia Mottley says sustained investment is essential if Barbados is to fully benefit from the growth of cricket on the island.

Speaking following the final of this year’s Caribbean Premier League at Kensington Oval last night, she said she is overwhelmed by the response to the games.

Ms. Mottley also highlighted the funds being placed into the build-out of a high performance centre. She said the government is committed to its young people and to helping them become global citizens.

Ms. Mottley also pointed to other developments taking shape, while voicing confidence that the country has seen a positive economic impact from this year’s tournament.