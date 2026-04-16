PM Mottley highlights opportunity in UN Borrower’s Platform

The launch of the United Nations Borrower’s Platform represents a significant opportunity for the developing world.

This is according to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who says there is a need to begin shaping a world grounded in fairness, where inclusivity prevails, and the widening gap between the rich and the poor can be addressed.

Speaking during the International Monetary Fund World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C. for ministers of finance and central bank governors, Ms. Mottley highlighted that in the past six years, the world has faced three major global shocks: the COVID-19 pandemic, the War in Ukraine, and the Middle East conflict.

The Barbadian leader also called for stronger outreach to Latin America and the Caribbean, and offered Barbados as the location for the secretariat for the Borrower’s Platform.