PM Mottley joins global leaders reaffirming commitment to democracy

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley today joined fellow leaders in Barcelona for the IV Meeting in Defence of Democracy, which concluded with a declaration reaffirming commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rules-based international order.

The declaration also called for a targeted, implementation-focused agenda on multilateral reform, information integrity, democratic digital governance, and inclusive development.

Against a backdrop of deepening conflict, inequality, polarisation, and disinformation, Ms Mottley used the platform to place Barbados firmly among those countries insisting that democracy must be defended not only in word, but in deeds.

The Barcelona meeting marked what organisers described as a decisive step from shared concern to implementation, with the initiative set to reconvene in New York City in September during the 81st United Nations General Assembly.