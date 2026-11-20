Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has paid tribute to veteran journalist and newspaper editor Carl Moore, who passed away earlier this week.

She says Mr Moore’s passing has brought home the sobering truth that Barbados has lost almost an entire generation of journalists who, individually and collectively, contributed immeasurably to national awareness in post-Independence Barbados.

Prime Minister Mottley notes that Mr Moore challenged the status quo and went head-to-head with men in political power, while relying on the one currency no journalistic enterprise can long survive without: trust.

She says it is important to recall his unwavering commitment to excellence and, particularly in these times, the shared vision and commitment to meaningful change for Barbados that he and others championed.