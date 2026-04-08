PM Mottley pledges major funding for Barbadian athletics

As celebrations continued for the CARIFTA track and field team following a successful outing at the 2026 Games in Grenada, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley pledged a significant financial injection to support the sport’s continued development.

The announcement came as she hosted the team at her official residence today.

CBC TV 8’s coverage of the CARIFTA Games was made possible thanks to sponsors DASANI, POWERADE, Courts Ready Cash, the National Sports Council, ICBL, and the Student Revolving Loan Fund.