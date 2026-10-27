Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is celebrating the growing depth of sporting talent in Barbados, praising young athletes who are excelling in their respective disciplines and bringing pride to the nation.

Addressing the 87th annual Barbados Labour Party Conference awards ceremony at St. George Secondary School, Mottley said the country continues to produce exceptional sporting talent capable of competing and succeeding on the international stage.

She said the athletes’ accomplishments demonstrate Barbados’ potential to punch above its weight in sport, while inspiring national pride and showcasing the island’s ability to develop world-class competitors.