PM Mottley praises Dale Marshall for nearly 20 years of service

Leader of the Barbados Labour Party, Mia Amor Mottley, praised outgoing Member of Parliament and Attorney General Dale Marshall for nearly two decades of service.

Speaking during a political meeting in Lammings, St. Joseph, Ms. Mottley said Marshall has done a lot during his tenure to stabilise Barbados’ economy, laying the foundation for national transformation.

Turning her focus to the constituency, PM Mottley outlined ongoing and planned infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of a new Castle Grant Reservoir and continued road rehabilitation under the Scotland District programme.