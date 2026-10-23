Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says investment in venues such as CARIFESTA House and the new amphitheatre could help make it more affordable to stage events in Barbados.

She believes having purpose-built venues with structured stages and other infrastructure can reduce those expenses.

Speaking at a branch meeting in her St. Michael constituency, the Prime Minister says this could create better opportunities for people organising events.

She also praised the development of the amphitheatre, saying it will be a credit to Barbados and the legacy of the person after whom it is named.