Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the legacy of pioneering educator Dame Avisene Carrington must be measured not only by the number of children she taught, but by the values and character she instilled in generations of Barbadians.

Speaking at the former educator’s funeral, held at the Cathedral of St Michael and All Angels in Bridgetown, Miss Mottley said Dame Avisene had a unique way of dealing with children.

Miss Mottley says Dame Avisene understood that education was about much more than reading, writing and textbooks.

She says the country must continue to embrace the values of moral grounding that the educator sought to instil in her students.