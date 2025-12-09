Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne has accused the Government of plans to make people pay for education.

It stems from reports that parents will be receiving letters by year end, detailing the cost of educating their children.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley immediately refuted the allegations.

The Prime Minister insisted that Government has no intention of reintroducing tertiary education fees, and reminded the House that the Democratic Labour Party was the only administration in post-independence Barbados to have done so.

As the loan resolution moves forward, Government says the hospital expansion remains urgent, citing outdated infrastructure and the need to modernise Barbados’ health-care system.