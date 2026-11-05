Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the American people spoke clearly when they went to the polls during Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump.

During an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Prime Minister Mottley said Americans have shown that they, too, are hurting as a result of internal and external factors affecting their way of life.

Addressing this week’s Commonwealth Summit in Antigua and Barbuda, King Charles said that deepening his understanding of the horrors of slavery has made him more determined to address the wrongs of the past, as Caribbean leaders and campaigners intensified demands for an apology and reparations from Britain.

Prime Minister Mottley also spoke to Amanpour about the King’s remarks.