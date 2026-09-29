Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said while Government has raised the national minimum wage, there is still a need to confront the position of someone who works a full day but is still struggling to make ends meet.

She highlighted the concern during the inaugural Patrick Frost Memorial Lecture that these workers not only find the essentials of life beyond their reach, but are also unable to maintain emergency funds for challenging times.

Prime Minister Mottley also noted that the need for a living wage is resonating with her Government.