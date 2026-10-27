PM Mottley signals further changes to Senate in coming months

More changes will be coming to the Senate in the coming months.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made the announcement while delivering remarks at the swearing-in of new Government Senator Khaleel Kothdiwala at State House this afternoon.

Mottley noted that 23-year-old Kothdiwala is now one of three Government senators under the age of 35.

She said the decision to select young people was deliberate, as the Government continues to expose them to opportunities and give them a chance to help shape the future of the country.