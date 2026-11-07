As Barbados prepares to mark its 60th year of Independence, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is urging Barbadians to focus on the pertinent issues affecting the island and how they can be addressed.

She was speaking last evening at the Anglican Church Diocese of Barbados’ Thanksgiving Service, held in celebration of the nation’s 60 years of Independence and five years as a republic.

The Prime Minister notes that even as the country grapples with existential crises affecting the globe, Barbadians must also be able to confront the issues they face on a daily basis.

She called on all churches across the island to play their part in grounding Barbadians and helping them become the best versions of themselves.