A call for citizens, ushering in 2026, to not only focus on what Government can do for them.

It is coming from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who says Barbadians must be concerned about what they can do for the country.

She says while every external shock cannot be controlled, citizens can confront domestic issues which threaten their peace and cohesion as a people.

She stressed the importance of citizens’ engagement during her New Year’s message to the nation.

And as Barbados celebrates 60 years of independence and five years as a parliamentary republic, Prime Minister Mottley is reminding Barbadians of the national values they must choose deliberately, every single day.