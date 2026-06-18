CARICOM has been working on reparations for more than a decade.

However, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says the time has come for all countries to band together and state unanimously that a crime has been committed against them.

She says too often people find reasons to call people out on all levels and for all types of behaviour, but they are yet to find the moral courage to state that this grave crime, which persisted for centuries against humanity, ought to be declared so.

Prime Minister Mottley says that others choosing to remain silent is a reflection of them, adding that there should be no retreat on repair.

She was speaking during the Next Steps High-Level Consultative Conference in Accra, Ghana.

There, Barbados is set to present CARICOM’s Ten-Point Plan on Reparatory Justice to add to work already being done.

Ms. Mottley says it is the duty of the Government and people of Barbados to repair and call for others to repair in the same vein.

Referring to Barbados’ 1661 Slave Code, similar to the Code Noir, she says it was copied exactly in some of the colonies of the USA and the Caribbean, and used as a platform in other territories for their own slave laws.

She says that was the lynchpin for categorising Black people as chattel and property, which stripped them of their dignity and the choice to truly express freedom.