Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley dismissed claims by DLP leader Ralph Thorne that names missing from the voters list are politically motivated.

She responded while canvassing in Martins Bay with candidate Charles Griffith.

The Prime Minister explained that the voters’ list is compiled through an administrative process and can be affected by several factors, including human error.

She cautioned against framing the issue as one that benefits any political party, warning that such claims risk undermining public confidence in Barbados’ democratic institutions.

Instead, Prime Minister Mottley encouraged eligible voters to verify their registration status before Monday evening.