Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is calling on Barbadians, both at home and in the diaspora, to sign the petition, “1.5 Billion Voices for 1.5 Degrees”.

The Prime Minister launched the petition at COP31, calling for urgent cuts in methane emissions and stronger climate action to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius target alive.

Describing the climate crisis as one of her priorities, both locally and internationally, Ms Mottley maintains that it is a matter of life and death for all species.

However, she says that even amid growing concerns, there is still time and an opportunity to take action and bring about change.

The Prime Minister is therefore encouraging people to sign the petition to build momentum and create pressure that cannot be ignored, while sending a clear message that world leaders must act now.

She says everyone has a voice and can make it heard through the “1.5 Billion Voices for 1.5 Degrees” campaign.

Those wishing to sign the petition can visit voicesfor1point5.org