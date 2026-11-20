Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is urging young people not to lose hope in the future, despite the many challenges facing the world.

The PM was speaking during her contribution to the panel discussion at the Library Service lecture, “Leadership, Governance and the Caribbean Experience.”

She says the region’s future will depend on the willingness of its people, particularly the youth, to change their mindsets and take collective action.

She notes the region must acknowledge its challenges, while also showing the next generation that they may be overcome.