Police and BDF seize weapons in Christ Church operation

Operation Broken Trident has made a major breakthrough in arresting the firearm situation on the island.

This is as members of the Barbados Police Service Tactical Response Unit and the Barbados Defence Force conducted a successful operation at Brownes Gap, Sargeants Village, Christ Church.

Two rifles and two pistols, along with one hundred rounds of ammunition, were found in a bushy area.

The operation was carried out about 3:00 p.m. on January 24.

Investigations are continuing.