Police and BDF seize weapons in Christ Church operation
Operation Broken Trident has made a major breakthrough in arresting the firearm situation on the island.
This is as members of the Barbados Police Service Tactical Response Unit and the Barbados Defence Force conducted a successful operation at Brownes Gap, Sargeants Village, Christ Church.
Two rifles and two pistols, along with one hundred rounds of ammunition, were found in a bushy area.
The operation was carried out about 3:00 p.m. on January 24.
Investigations are continuing.